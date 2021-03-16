Welcome to Get Sugar’d with Steph! Here you’re going to learn about the future of makeup; long gone are the days of flat, one-dimensional makeup. Now, it’s all about the HAC (Highlight and Contour)! You’re probably thinking, “That’s something for makeup artists. It’s too complicated. I don’t have time for that.”
All you need is 5 minutes and Seint Beauty and you will see how, as we say in Seint, you can actually have your cake and eat it too! 💋
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Get Sugar’d with Steph✨
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